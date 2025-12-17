Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $440.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $400.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $415.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,132. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total transaction of $557,615.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,763.42. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $34,405,319. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

