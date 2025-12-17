ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 13.4% increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

SFBS stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $12,726,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

