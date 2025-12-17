Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider Simon Shakesheff Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.96 per share, with a total value of A$49,600.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group’s $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

