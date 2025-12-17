Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 5th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
ABCB stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.
Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 25 Years Later, Cisco Finally Recovers From the Dot-Com Crash
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AI Chips Can’t Exist Without These 2 Underrated Tech Giants
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.