Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 5th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

ABCB stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,624,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 311.3% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 785,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 594,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 134.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,318,000 after acquiring an additional 534,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,867,000 after purchasing an additional 490,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 98,682.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 351,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

