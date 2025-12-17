Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Cibest by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Grupo Cibest by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 95.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 40.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 357,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 102,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. Grupo Cibest has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

