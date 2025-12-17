Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday.

Shares of KALU opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.51. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,748. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $2,622,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

