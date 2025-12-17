United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price objective on United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.78 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 655.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 174.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

