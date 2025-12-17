Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.82. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

