ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,487.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,552,000 after buying an additional 10,750,340 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,182,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,992,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,824,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 686.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,791,000 after purchasing an additional 996,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

