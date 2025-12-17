Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

