Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,829 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after buying an additional 880,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $318,224,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.15.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $347.89 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $465.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

