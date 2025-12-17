Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IWD stock opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

