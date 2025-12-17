Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 42.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 689,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 205,325 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

