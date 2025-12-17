Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,975,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,315 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 357,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,353,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 81,806 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $146.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AI Chips Can’t Exist Without These 2 Underrated Tech Giants
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.