Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,975,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,315 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 357,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,353,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 730.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 81,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $146.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

