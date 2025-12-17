Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $19.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $274.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average of $238.34.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA increased their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

