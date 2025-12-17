ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.850-4.15 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ABM opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

ABM Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

