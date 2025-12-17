General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. General Mills has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 312.5% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.