Zacks Small Cap Estimates Edesa Biotech Q1 Earnings

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

EDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edesa Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ EDSA opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.08. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

