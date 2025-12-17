Sidoti Csr Has Negative Estimate for NX Q1 Earnings

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.3%

NX opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,509,000 after buying an additional 110,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,275,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after acquiring an additional 166,518 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,283,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 548,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently -5.83%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

