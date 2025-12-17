ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after purchasing an additional 344,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.87.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,330 shares of company stock worth $12,649,764 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $514.69 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $526.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.64 and a 200-day moving average of $403.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.