Zacks Research Comments on Teleflex’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $114.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $138.14.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,357,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $112,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.50%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

