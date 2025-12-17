Zacks Research Comments on Teleflex’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.The firm had revenue of $892.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS.
Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,357,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $112,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.50%.
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
