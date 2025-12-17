Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 66.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $2,060,795.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,053.75. This trade represents a 56.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,977.42. This represents a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,135 shares of company stock worth $14,088,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.64.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

