StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 17,766 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $647,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $72.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

