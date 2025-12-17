Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,614 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 0.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

