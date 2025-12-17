Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. $EVLV Stock Holdings Increased by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,095 shares during the quarter. Evolv Technologies accounts for approximately 33.5% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $94,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Kevin M. Charlton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,380.08. The trade was a 51.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $666,953.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,517.86. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 61,300 shares of company stock worth $363,326 and sold 440,745 shares worth $3,618,954. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.