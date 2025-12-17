ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 15,478 Shares of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF $CVIE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 253,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 160,279 shares during the period.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Stock Performance

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Profile

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

