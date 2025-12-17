407,435 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Bought by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000. Pagaya Technologies comprises 7.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $144,446.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 100,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,328. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $461,748.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $866,002.13. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $991,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

