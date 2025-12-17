Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE Stock Holdings Raised by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,447 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGIE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 619.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of CGIE stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

