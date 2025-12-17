Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,165 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

