Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,614,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,341,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.97.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

