Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

