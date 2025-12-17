ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 43,593 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,593 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
