Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 3,056 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,068.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,088.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,090.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

