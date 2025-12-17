Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,974 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,780,000 after buying an additional 198,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,074,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,526,000 after acquiring an additional 957,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,135,000 after acquiring an additional 258,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,521,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

