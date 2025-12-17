ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF $OUSM is Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,018 shares during the period. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,578 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,664,000.

Shares of BATS:OUSM opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.91. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

