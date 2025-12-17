Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in TransUnion $TRU

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. TransUnion accounts for 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after buying an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $40,535.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,097.64. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $84,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,231.68. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

