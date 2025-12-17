Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,622 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in Vistra by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. The trade was a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 742,469 shares of company stock worth $145,999,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.1%

Vistra stock opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.31. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Melius started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.