Threadgill Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 831,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 272,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 294,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 886,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9%

ICE stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 3,700 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $584,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,523.24. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 176,150 shares of company stock valued at $27,072,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

