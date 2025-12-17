Danaher Corporation $DHR Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after buying an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $206.42. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

