KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,264,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 139,194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 342,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $118.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.