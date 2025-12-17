Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average of $170.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

