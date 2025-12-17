Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $8.43 Million in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

