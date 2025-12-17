Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.66 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

