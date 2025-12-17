Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.5789.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

CELH stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.68 million. Celsius had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 41.88%. Celsius’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 697.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

