Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,043 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,209,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

