Northside Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

