Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases 14,915 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 3.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Copart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 167,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 71.8% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $2,467,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

