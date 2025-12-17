Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $913,526.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,000. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $2,774,234.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,256.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,929 shares of company stock valued at $23,780,885. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,212,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,200,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,176,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,494,000 after acquiring an additional 177,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,388,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

