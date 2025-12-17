HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,054.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $997.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $948.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $824.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

