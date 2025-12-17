Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Opthea Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.3333.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opthea in a research note on Monday, November 17th.
OPT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. Opthea has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
